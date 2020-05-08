wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Says She’ll Ruin Mandy Rose’s Life, 25 Money in the Bank Facts, WWE Stock Update

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SOnya Deville Mandy Rose smackdown

– Sonya Deville posted her latest ‘Donuts’ video, in which she claims she is going to ruin the life of Mandy Rose. The two will face off on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at twenty-five ‘incredible’ facts about Money in the Bank.

– WWE stock opened this morning at $44.41 per share.

Sonya Deville, Joseph Lee

