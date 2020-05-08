wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Says She’ll Ruin Mandy Rose’s Life, 25 Money in the Bank Facts, WWE Stock Update
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville posted her latest ‘Donuts’ video, in which she claims she is going to ruin the life of Mandy Rose. The two will face off on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at twenty-five ‘incredible’ facts about Money in the Bank.
– WWE stock opened this morning at $44.41 per share.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Blames Record Low RAW Viewership on WWE’s Failure to Build Second Tier Talent, Not Letting Talent Be Talented
- The Last Ride Clip Showcases The Undertaker Rehearsing His WrestleMania 33 Entrance
- Charlotte Flair Calls Her NXT Championship A ‘Belt’, Rhea Ripley Corrects Her
- Vince McMahon Says Kevin Owens Is ‘An Inspiration In His Own Unique Way’