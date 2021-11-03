wrestling / News

WWE News: Special Olympics Athletes Visit Performance Center, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

November 3, 2021
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman, Ace Steel, NXT

WFTV released a video on Special Olympics athletes and honeymooners Cyrus Buker and Ashley Harrell visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

– Mia Yim played a Let’s Play video on her YouTube channel this week where she plays some Back 4 Blood:

– WWE released this week’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments:

