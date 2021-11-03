wrestling / News
WWE News: Special Olympics Athletes Visit Performance Center, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WFTV released a video on Special Olympics athletes and honeymooners Cyrus Buker and Ashley Harrell visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
#WWENXT Superstars and coaches recently welcomed newlyweds and @2022USAGames athletes, Cyrus Buker and Ashley Harrell, to tour the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. @WFTV https://t.co/iBBPxqjLnq
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 3, 2021
– Mia Yim played a Let’s Play video on her YouTube channel this week where she plays some Back 4 Blood:
– WWE released this week’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments:
