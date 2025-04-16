wrestling / News
WWE News: Bonus Speed Episode Set for Friday, Ornament Coming From Hallmark, LFG Competitors in Las Vegas
– As announced on today’s episode of WWE Speed, A bonus episode of WWE Speed will debut on Friday, April 18 at 12:00 pm EST on WWE’s X account, featuring MCMG’s Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee. Next Wednesday’s episode will feature El Grande Americano vs. Erik of The War Raiders.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@SolRucaWWE challenges @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship. Will @CandiceLeRae retain or will we see a new champ?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NeTe4nebZF
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025
– PWInsider reports that Hallmark will be selling a new WWE ornament for the holiday season. It will likely be shown in the 2025 Dream Book next week.
– PWInsider also reports that a number of WWE LFG competitors have already been seen in Las Vegas this week ahead of WrestleMania 41.
