– As announced on today’s episode of WWE Speed, A bonus episode of WWE Speed will debut on Friday, April 18 at 12:00 pm EST on WWE’s X account, featuring MCMG’s Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee. Next Wednesday’s episode will feature El Grande Americano vs. Erik of The War Raiders.

– PWInsider reports that Hallmark will be selling a new WWE ornament for the holiday season. It will likely be shown in the 2025 Dream Book next week.

– PWInsider also reports that a number of WWE LFG competitors have already been seen in Las Vegas this week ahead of WrestleMania 41.