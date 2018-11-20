WWE News: Staples Center Donates $10,000 to Charity in Roman Reigns’ Name, Edge & Christian Show Return

– The Staples Center has donated $10,000 to charity in Roman Reigns’ name. WWE announced that the venue donated the money to Children’s Health of Dallas in Reigns’ name. Reigns chose the charity that was donated to.

You can see WWE’s full announcement below, plus a video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon being presented with a check for the money:

STAPLES Center donates $10,000 to charity in honor of Roman Reigns

The STAPLES Center in Los Angeles has made a generous donation of $10,000 in Roman Reigns’ name to Children’s Health Dallas at The Big Dog’s request. The venue, which is hosting the third of four consecutive nights of WWE action with tonight’s Raw, showed its appreciation for WWE by making the donation to the charity of Reigns’ choice.

After revealing his battle with leukemia and relinquishing the Universal Championship, Reigns received words of encouragement from patients at Children’s Health Dallas, and his choice to have STAPLES Center donate the money to them was undoubtedly The Big Dog’s way of saying “thank you.”

STAPLES Center president Lee Zeidman presented the check to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE COO Triple H before Raw. In addition to Raw, the STAPLES Center hosted Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames II and last night’s Survivor Series and will also be the site of tomorrow’s SmackDown LIVE.

– WWE has announced that the Edge and Christian Show will return on the WWE Network after next week’s Raw.