WWE News: Stars Appearing on Tonight Show, Aiden English Hypes WM Superstore, Top Miz & Mrs. Episode Moments
April 3, 2019
– WWE posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype tonight’s appearance by stars on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show. You can see the post below:
Tune in to @nbc at 11:35/10:35c TONIGHT to see @WWE Superstars bring #WrestleMania Week to @FallonTonight! @JimmyFallon
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2019
– Aiden English shared a video promoting the WrestleMania Superstore:
Got a chance to check out the #WrestlemaniaSuperstore here at #Axxess before it opens tomorrow at NOON! …and a few of my colleagues were excited too. @wweshop @wwe #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Bb2NvOxnhA
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 3, 2019
– USA Network shared video of the top moments from this week’s Miz & Mrs.: