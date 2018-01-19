WWE News: Stars Comment on 205 Live Tour, WWE Hall of Fame Ticket Sale Update, Miz & Alicia Fox Holiday Tour

– 205 Live and Raw stars Mustafa Ali, Nia Jax and more posted to Twitter commenting on the 205 Live brand’s first house shows this weekend. You can see posts by Ali, Jax, Drew Gulak and Hideo Itami below:

Join the 205 Live Purple Ninja and the rest of the Cruiserweight division as we make history TOMORROW in Lowell, MA with the first ever #205Live tour! Tickets available here: https://t.co/W50TVDsykc pic.twitter.com/K96UZjmJRi — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 19, 2018

Who is ready for #205Live TOMORROW 1/20 Lowell, MA And SUNDAY 1/21 Poughkeepsie, NY #Respect pic.twitter.com/5RMf0D0l50 — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 19, 2018

Getting ready to take off for the 205 live tour 🙌🏽 @WWE Saturday 1/20- Lowell, MA

Sunday 1/21- Poughkeepsie, NY

RAW 25 1/22- Brooklyn, NY Can’t wait to see you guys! Especially @real1 #205Live — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 19, 2018

– Here is video from WWE of The Miz and Alicia Fox on the USO Holiday tour over the holiday season:

– Wrestling Inc reports that there are several seats available today still for the Hall of Fame, which went on sale today via Ticketmaster. Seats for $500, $400, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 are all available. The ceremony takes place on April 7th in New Orleans ahead of WrestleMania.