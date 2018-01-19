 

WWE News: Stars Comment on 205 Live Tour, WWE Hall of Fame Ticket Sale Update, Miz & Alicia Fox Holiday Tour

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– 205 Live and Raw stars Mustafa Ali, Nia Jax and more posted to Twitter commenting on the 205 Live brand’s first house shows this weekend. You can see posts by Ali, Jax, Drew Gulak and Hideo Itami below:

– Here is video from WWE of The Miz and Alicia Fox on the USO Holiday tour over the holiday season:

Wrestling Inc reports that there are several seats available today still for the Hall of Fame, which went on sale today via Ticketmaster. Seats for $500, $400, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 are all available. The ceremony takes place on April 7th in New Orleans ahead of WrestleMania.

