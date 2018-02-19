WWE News: Stars Comment on Seth Rollins’ Raw Performance, Video of Bray Wyatt/Matt Hardy Promos

– Several WWE stars posted to Twitter offering praise for Seth Rollins’ Gauntlet match performance on Raw. Rollins set a record for the longest time spent in a Raw match. You can see posts by Matt Hardy, Curt Hawkins, Tyson Kidd, and Booker T below:

What an absolutely MAGNIFICENT effort by @WWERollins in the #RAW #GauntletMatch. 'Twas a WARRIOR-LIKE performance, defeating both members of the @WWE's POLARIZING PAIR. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 20, 2018

What an outing by @WWERollins

Unbelievable — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 20, 2018

– Here is video of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy’s promos from tonight’s Raw. The dueling promos occurred after the announcement that the two will face off at Elimination Chamber: