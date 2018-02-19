wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Comment on Seth Rollins’ Raw Performance, Video of Bray Wyatt/Matt Hardy Promos
– Several WWE stars posted to Twitter offering praise for Seth Rollins’ Gauntlet match performance on Raw. Rollins set a record for the longest time spent in a Raw match. You can see posts by Matt Hardy, Curt Hawkins, Tyson Kidd, and Booker T below:
What an absolutely MAGNIFICENT effort by @WWERollins in the #RAW #GauntletMatch.
'Twas a WARRIOR-LIKE performance, defeating both members of the @WWE's POLARIZING PAIR.
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 20, 2018
Wow… @WWERollins, what an unbelievable performance tonight. #RAW
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) February 20, 2018
What an outing by @WWERollins
Unbelievable
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 20, 2018
Seth Rollins! #RAW
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 20, 2018
– Here is video of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy’s promos from tonight’s Raw. The dueling promos occurred after the announcement that the two will face off at Elimination Chamber:
Will #WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND BURN? Will @WWEBrayWyatt be #DELETED?
All will be revealed at #WWEChamber… #RAW pic.twitter.com/CVfQFRqG1j
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018