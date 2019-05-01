wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Discuss Latest Game of Thrones Episode, Full 2012 Money in the Bank Match

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game of Thrones 8.03

– Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro & Xavier Woods broke down thye latest Game of Thrones episode on UpUpDownDown. You can see the video of their discussion below:

– WWE has released the full 2012 Money in the Bank match, which featured John Cena, Kane, Chris Jericho, Big Show and The Miz:

