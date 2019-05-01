wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Discuss Latest Game of Thrones Episode, Full 2012 Money in the Bank Match
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro & Xavier Woods broke down thye latest Game of Thrones episode on UpUpDownDown. You can see the video of their discussion below:
– WWE has released the full 2012 Money in the Bank match, which featured John Cena, Kane, Chris Jericho, Big Show and The Miz:
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reacts To Comments From Superstar Billy Graham and Jim Ross: ‘I Welcome All Criticism And Opinion’
- Vince Russo Says He Tried to Get Hired by WCW After nWo Reveal: ‘There Would’ve Been No Attitude Era’
- Corey Graves Claims Story of Affair With Carmella During Split From Ex-Wife Was Not Accurate
- WWE Reportedly Adding Two Months to Dash Wilder’s Contract Due to Previous Injury