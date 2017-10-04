WWE News: Stars Guess Their WWE 2K18 Ratings, Jeff Hardy’s Shoulder Surgery Pics

– A new video sees members of the WWE roster guess their ratings in WWE 2K18. You can see the video below from IGN, with the likes of Samoa Joe, Rusev, Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor guessing what their ratings might be.

Among the responses was Rusev guessing that he was an 88, saying he was upset about the fact that Sami Zaynn ranked higher than him. “He’s like a 120lbs guy; never won anything in his life,” he said. “No, not again. So maybe an 88. I’d be happy with 88.” He was ranked an 84 this year.

Sheamus also had a problem with being ranked lower than Zayn in WWE 2K17, saying, “Last year was s–te. Sami Zayn had a better rank than I had.” He had an 85.

– WWE has posted a gallery of pictures of Jeff Hardy’s shoulder surgery. You can check out the graphic pics here.