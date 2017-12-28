 

WWE News: Stars React to US Title Tournament Brackets, Corey Graves Set For Convention, Eva Marie Video

December 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder

– Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley and Aiden English posted to Twitter reacting to being entered in the US Championship tournament. You can see their posts below:

– Northeast Wrestling has announced that Corey Graves will make a signing appearance for the company at Icons of Wrestling, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia over Royal Rumble weekend. You can find out more here.

– Here is Eva Marie’s latest video blog, showing off her holiday glam tutorial.

