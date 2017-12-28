WWE News: Stars React to US Title Tournament Brackets, Corey Graves Set For Convention, Eva Marie Video

– Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley and Aiden English posted to Twitter reacting to being entered in the US Championship tournament. You can see their posts below:

In the tourney AND get to fight @ZackRyder again? There are 2 Christmases this year. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d0aNm98T6y — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 28, 2017

2 Time US Champ? pic.twitter.com/Uz79LvZVZP — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2017

Easy now – At the #RusevRumble it'll be @RusevBUL beating 29 others And the #ShakespeareOfSong as US champ A happy #RusevDay for all! https://t.co/kU14CYH6KJ — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) December 28, 2017

– Northeast Wrestling has announced that Corey Graves will make a signing appearance for the company at Icons of Wrestling, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia over Royal Rumble weekend. You can find out more here.

– Here is Eva Marie’s latest video blog, showing off her holiday glam tutorial.