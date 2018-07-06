Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stars Say Goodbye to Taipei, Nikki Bella Tries on Wedding Dresses in New Video

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hideo Itami 205 Live

– WWE posted videos to YouTube of stars Hideo Itami, Naomi, Tye Dillinger, and Daniel Bryan reacting to the Taipei house show last weekend. You can see them below:

– The company also posted the following video of Nikki Bella trying on wedding dresses on Total Bellas:

