WWE News: Stars Visit NJPW Dojo, Lacey Evans’ Entrance Theme, Poll on James Ellsworth vs. Asuka

– Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Tyson Kidd visited the NJPW Dojo while on WWE’s tour of Japan. You can see a picture from Togi Makabe of the trio there below:

– WWE’s latest Twitter poll asks fans whether James Ellsworth is ready for his match with Asuka on this week’s Smackdown. The options are “No way dude” and “Duh,” with the former winning at 66%:

Do you think I’m Ready for @WWEAsuka this Tuesday on #SDLive ?? … — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 1, 2018

– Lacey Evans’ official entrance theme was posted to the WWE Music YouTube account, as you can see below: