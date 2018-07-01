wrestling
WWE News: Stars Visit NJPW Dojo, Lacey Evans’ Entrance Theme, Poll on James Ellsworth vs. Asuka
– Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Tyson Kidd visited the NJPW Dojo while on WWE’s tour of Japan. You can see a picture from Togi Makabe of the trio there below:
懐かしい奴らがやって来たわず‼️元新日本、現WWE。かつての敵であるマシンガン&ギャローズ、そしてスタンピートキッド。奴等とは正に死闘を繰り返してきた❗️今はノーサイド。懐かしすぎて泣きそうになっちまったッ笑😊⭐️🎵 pic.twitter.com/jbVXi4QqSv
— 真壁 刀義 (@GBH_makabe) June 29, 2018
– WWE’s latest Twitter poll asks fans whether James Ellsworth is ready for his match with Asuka on this week’s Smackdown. The options are “No way dude” and “Duh,” with the former winning at 66%:
Do you think I’m Ready for @WWEAsuka this Tuesday on #SDLive ?? …
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 1, 2018
– Lacey Evans’ official entrance theme was posted to the WWE Music YouTube account, as you can see below: