WWE News: Stars Visit Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Stock Down

WWE stars Mickie James, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Dana Brooke visited the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City on Monday before Raw. You can see the a picture from WWE’s Twitter account below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.40 on Monday, down $2.17 (3.12%) from the previous closing price. That’s only slightly above the overall market trend for the day, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.3% as a whole.