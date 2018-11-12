wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Visit Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Stock Down
November 12, 2018 | Posted by
WWE stars Mickie James, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Dana Brooke visited the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City on Monday before Raw. You can see the a picture from WWE’s Twitter account below:
.@WWE Superstars @WWEApollo, @MickieJames, @DanaBrookeWWE, and @TitusONeilWWE visit veterans and service members @VAKansasCity before Monday Night #Raw. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/PxNFAn6oHR
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $67.40 on Monday, down $2.17 (3.12%) from the previous closing price. That’s only slightly above the overall market trend for the day, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.3% as a whole.