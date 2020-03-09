wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Accepts Award, NXT Road Trip
– Stephanie McMahon accepted the Women In Toys Changemaker award at The New York International Toy Fair. You can view her speech in the video below.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Congratulations to @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon being honored with the @WomenInToys Changemaker award at this year’s #NYTF #WonderWomenAwards!#NYTF2020 #WomenInToys #InternationalWomensDay2020 #RingsideCollectibles #WWE @Mattel pic.twitter.com/QItdJOVhIN
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 8, 2020
– A new trailer for The Rock’s Jungle Cruise film will be released tomorrow.
– Bret Hart reunites with Bob Backlund.
– Triple H revealed the upcoming dates for NXT live events.
May starts with an @WWENXT #NXTRoadTrip through…#NXTDC 5/1#NXTBethlehem 5/2#NXTPoughkeepsie 5/3
Tickets are on sale THIS Friday at 10am ET at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6QzkkATJFu
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
