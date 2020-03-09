wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Accepts Award, NXT Road Trip

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Stephanie McMahon RAW

– Stephanie McMahon accepted the Women In Toys Changemaker award at The New York International Toy Fair. You can view her speech in the video below.

– A new trailer for The Rock’s Jungle Cruise film will be released tomorrow.

– Bret Hart reunites with Bob Backlund.

– Triple H revealed the upcoming dates for NXT live events.

