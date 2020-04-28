WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Joins Ad Council Board of Directors, Smackdown Hacker Releases New Video, Mick Foley Praises Samoa Joe on Commentary During Raw

– The Ad Council announced that WWE executive Stephanie McMahon is joining the Ad Council Board of Directors. Stephanie McMahon commented on the announcement this week on Twitter, which you can see below.

McMahon wrote, “Honored to be joining the @AdCouncil Board of Directors and serve alongside an incredible group of business leaders who endeavor to serve the American public with meaningful campaigns around important social causes.”

Honored to be joining the @AdCouncil Board of Directors and serve alongside an incredible group of business leaders who endeavor to serve the American public with meaningful campaigns around important social causes. https://t.co/LhQAY6X4qk — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 27, 2020

– The anonymous WWE Smackdown hacker released a new, short video clip today. The latest video has the message that says, “The message will be delivered, and the truth will be heard.” You can check out that clip below.

– During last night’s Raw, Samoa Joe was back on TV and replaced Jerry Lawler on commentary. Mick Foley had high praise for Joe’s commentary work on Twitter, writing, “I have said this before, but it’s worth repeating: @SamoaJoe is damn good on commentary. #RAW” You can view his tweet below.