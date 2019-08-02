wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon and Triple H SummerSlam Meet & Greet Sells Out, Stock Slips

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Stephanie McMahon

– If you were hoping to see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at SummerSlam weekend but wanted to wait to get tickets, I have some bad news. McMahon posted to Twitter and noted that the couple’s Meet and Greet has sold out after going on sale this morning at 10 AM ET. The Meet & Greet raised over $30,000 for WWE’s Connor’s Cure charity:

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.37 on Friday, down $1.55 (2.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.37% on the day.

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, WWE

