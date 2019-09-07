wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Campaigns For Raw’s People’s Choice Race, WWE Promotes Red Cross’ Hurricane Relief Efforts
– Stephanie McMahon is trying to drum up support for Raw to get a People’s Choice Award. Raw was nominated in the category of “The Show of 2019” and McMahon took to Twitter to encourage fans to vote for the red brand, as you can see below. The show is up against The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, Riverdale, and Grey’s Anatomy.
Monday Night Raw has been nominated for a @peopleschoice! #Raw is in the running for “The Show of 2019” & we are in incredible company but up against stiff competition! If we stand a chance we need your help, @wweuniverse!
Vote now through October 18th! https://t.co/J3o9gRZuQw
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 6, 2019
– WWE posted a link to a donation page for American Red Cross’ efforts to aid victims of Hurricane Dorian. You can see the post below, with the link taking you to a page to donate:
Join WWE in support of the American @RedCross in their mission to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian. https://t.co/G0EL6l7Dhh pic.twitter.com/JXcqxPAbJN
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2019
