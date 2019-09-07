wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Campaigns For Raw’s People’s Choice Race, WWE Promotes Red Cross’ Hurricane Relief Efforts

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie McMahon is trying to drum up support for Raw to get a People’s Choice Award. Raw was nominated in the category of “The Show of 2019” and McMahon took to Twitter to encourage fans to vote for the red brand, as you can see below. The show is up against The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, Riverdale, and Grey’s Anatomy.

– WWE posted a link to a donation page for American Red Cross’ efforts to aid victims of Hurricane Dorian. You can see the post below, with the link taking you to a page to donate:

