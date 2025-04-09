wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Channels Rhea Ripley, The Road to Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, The Story of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin
– Episode 3 of Stephanie’s Places is now streaming on ESPN+. This week’s episode features WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. WWE released a new clip from the episode, featuring McMahon donning Rhea Ripley gear and emulating her entrance. You can view that clip below:
Stephanie McMahon dons Rhea Ripley’s gear and tries her hand at The Eradicator’s iconic entrance. Stream Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ now and catch WWE action on Netflix, Peacock, USA Network, CW Network and more.
Episode 3 of Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels
Episode 3 of ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.
In this week’s episode, Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.
Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.
New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.
– WWE Playlist showcases the road to Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41:
– WWE Vault showcased the story of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin heading into their match at WrestleMania 13. You can check out that extended video below:
Follow the complete 1996-97 rivalry between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart, culminating in one of the most iconic match endings in WWE history at WrestleMania 13.
