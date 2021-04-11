wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Comments on WrestleMania Night 1 Headliner, Peacock Adds 2017 & 2018 NXT Episodes, Undertaker NFTs Sell Out in 17 Seconds
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted on last night’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1 main event featuring Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can view her tweet and comments on WrestleMania 37 below.
Stephanie wrote, “A historic Main Event btwn @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE & crowning a new #SmackDown Women’s Champion in front of @WWEUniverse for the first time in over a year. If Night 1 was any indication of Night 2 of #WrestleMania, we are in for another wild ride. @peacockTV @WWENetwork”
A historic Main Event btwn @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE & crowning a new #SmackDown Women’s Champion in front of @WWEUniverse for the first time in over a year. If Night 1 was any indication of Night 2 of #WrestleMania, we are in for another wild ride. @peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/LUg5T8ZTrC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 11, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added 2017 and 2018 episodes of NXT TV to the WWE content library.
– The previously announced NFTs for The Undertaker from WWE went on sale today, and they already sold out within 17 seconds.
….and just like that, they're gone!!! 👀👀👀👀👀👀
This set of @undertaker Silver NFTs sold out in 17 SECONDS! https://t.co/iAInUamhnB
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
