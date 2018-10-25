Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Kalisto, WWE Now on Roman Reigns’ Reveal

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kalisto on being featured in the latest edition of GQ Mexico. You can see her post below:

– WWE shared a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE stars, athletes and more sending well wishes to Roman Reigns for his fight with leukemia:

