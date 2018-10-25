wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Kalisto, WWE Now on Roman Reigns’ Reveal
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kalisto on being featured in the latest edition of GQ Mexico. You can see her post below:
Congratulations @KalistoWWE, you deserve it! https://t.co/DLVAiLsm9y
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2018
– WWE shared a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE stars, athletes and more sending well wishes to Roman Reigns for his fight with leukemia: