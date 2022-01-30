WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Royal Rumble Competitors & Returning Stars, Rolling Stone Picks Up Bad Bunny at Rumble, Ian Rotten & Miranda Gordy in Attendance

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attend WWE’s first-ever EMMY “For Your Consideration” event at the TV Academy in Los Angeles on June 6th. Image courtesy of WWE.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon posted several tweets earlier today, congratulating the competitors and superstars at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. You can view those comments from Stephanie McMahon below:

“Congratulations to all of last night’s #RoyalRumble winners & competitors! What an incredible night! Welcome back to so many including @sanbenito – competing as if he never left! #BadBunny And @BellaTwins, @McCoolMichelleL, @MickieJames, @AmyDumas, @RealMelina, #MollyHolly, @RondaRousey, @TheBarbieBlank, @ArianeAndrew, #Ivory, @AliciaFoxy, @DanielleMoinet, @SarahRowe– welcome back, you killed it in the women’s #RoyalRumble match! And who could forget @realjknoxville’s @WWE debut! He talked a lot of trash and put up a hell of a fight. While he might not be going home with a #WrestleMania title shot, we can all look forward to #JackassForever coming out February 4th!

– RollingStone.com also covered Bad Bunny and Brock Lesnar’s interaction in the Royal Rumble last night. As noted, Bad Bunny appeared as a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match.

– For other wrestling personalities at last night’s Royal Rumble event, IWA Mid-South owner and former ECW star Ian Rotten was at the show (via PWInsider). Wrestler Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy, was also in attendance at the show, and she shared a photo via Twitter: