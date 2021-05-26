WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Explains Benefit of Peacock Move, Bronson Reed Gets New NA Title Side Plates, Superstars Celebrate AAPI Month

– Leaders Business recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who discussed WWE moving from the WWE Network model to Peacock in the United States. You can view a clip from the chat below.

Stephanie McMahon said on the move to Peacock, “The move allows us to really focus on what we do best, which is really the content production and storytelling. The shift provides added value for our fans, economics and scale for @WWE, and allows us to bring more people into the fold.”

– NXT North American champion Bronson Reed received his new custom side plates for his newly won title belt. You can see a photo that was shared of his belt with the new plates put on below:

– WWE released a video of Superstars reflecting on what their heritage means to them as they celebrate AAPI Month: