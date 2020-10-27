WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Hypes Matthew McConaughey Appearing on Raw, Plugs His New Book, SmackDown Preview Hypes What’s Next for Roman Reigns & Sasha Banks

– As previously reported, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey appeared on Raw last night as part of the virtual audience. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon later tweeted on McConaughey appearing during the show, which you can see below.

McMahon posted, “So awesome to see @McConaughey in the #WWEThunderdome during #RAW tonight!! @WWEUniverse, check out a copy of his new book, Greenlights, that everyone is talking about… including @johncena and @TheRock! #GreenlightsBook https://greenlights.com.”

– WWE had a little True Detective action in the ThunderDome on Raw with Matthew McConaughey appearing in the virtual crowd. As you can see in the video below, McConaughey appeared with his sons on the broadcast and got acknowledged by Drew McIntyre. You can see the clip below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The preview video hyped up Jey Uso facing the consequences of his loss to Roman Reigns and also what’s next for Sasha Banks after her title win. That preview video is available below.