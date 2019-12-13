wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Marks 20th Anniversary of McMahon-Helmsley Era, Highlights From NXT UK, Kofi Kingston’s Mega Man Shoes
– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon noted that it has been twenty years since Armageddon 1999, which was the first show of the McMahon-Helmsley era. For those who are too young or need a refresher, Triple H fought Vince McMahon at the event. Stephanie turned heel for the first time in her career, betraying her father to join forces with Triple H. The two then took control of the WWE for months, although eventually Vince and Shane would both join them.
20 years ago today the McMahon/Helmsley era officially began at Armageddon 1999…and we never looked back 😁! Check it out on @WWENetwork if you’re interested! #TBT @TripleH pic.twitter.com/9EI2LgyYPj
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 12, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video looking at highlights from last night’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network.
– The latest video of “I Just Love Kicks”, Kofi Kingston looks at Mega Man Asics Gel-BND shoes.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bob Holly Attacking Rene Dupree For Real During WWE House Show Match, The Issues Between The Two, If Holly Is A Bully
- Chelsea Green on Disrespectful Fan Chants During Her Matches
- Chris Jericho Reveals His First Idea for the Name of the Inner Circle That Tony Khan Didn’t Like, How He Initially Suggested MJF