WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Marks 20th Anniversary of McMahon-Helmsley Era, Highlights From NXT UK, Kofi Kingston’s Mega Man Shoes

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie McMahon Triple H

– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon noted that it has been twenty years since Armageddon 1999, which was the first show of the McMahon-Helmsley era. For those who are too young or need a refresher, Triple H fought Vince McMahon at the event. Stephanie turned heel for the first time in her career, betraying her father to join forces with Triple H. The two then took control of the WWE for months, although eventually Vince and Shane would both join them.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at highlights from last night’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network.

– The latest video of “I Just Love Kicks”, Kofi Kingston looks at Mega Man Asics Gel-BND shoes.

