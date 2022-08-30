WWE News: Stephanie McMahon on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Title Defenses, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Yesterday, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil announced a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon issued the following statements on Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and O’Neil’s donation via Twitter:

“Tonight @WWE kicked off Pediatric Cancer Awareness month by hosting some friends from @ChildrensPgh. I can’t believe how big Lance & Superman Jimmy are! Thank you @WWEUniverse for helping kids fighting not only survive but thrive. To help please visit: http://ConnorTheCrusher.Org” “Thank you to @TitusONeilWWE & the Bullard Family Foundation for your generous $100K donation to @ConnorsCure, helping to lead the charge in eradicating cancer in honor of one of the strongest warriors I have ever had the pleasure to know.”

Tonight @WWE kicked off Pediatric Cancer Awareness month by hosting some friends from @ChildrensPgh. I can’t believe how big Lance & Superman Jimmy are! Thank you @WWEUniverse for helping kids fighting not only survive but thrive. To help please visit: https://t.co/Jq11BB5BGn pic.twitter.com/GhAmZ9Kshv — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 30, 2022

Thank you to @TitusONeilWWE & the Bullard Family Foundation for your generous $100K donation to @ConnorsCure, helping to lead the charge in eradicating cancer in honor of one of the strongest warriors I have ever had the pleasure to know ❤️ https://t.co/vsw1JtleUV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 30, 2022

– As noted, today marks the two-year anniversary of Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship. WWE Playlist spotlighted all of Reigns’ title defenses in the last two years:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments for last night’s show: