WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Presents Case Study at Harvard, WWE Declares Dividend
– Stephanie McMahon taught at Harvard on Tuesday, presenting the school’s WWE case study. McMahon posted to Twitter with pics from the presentation. The case study was announced in June and is part of the Business Of Entertainment, Media, And Sports class curriculum as taught by Professor Anita Elberse.
Look who taught at @HarvardHBS yesterday! What an honor to present the @WWE case study alongside #WWE Co-President & HBS alumna, Michelle Wilson. Thank you Professor @anitaelberse for making this happen & to all the students for participating! @CaroWozniacki @michaelsmith pic.twitter.com/43paaTAM09
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 23, 2019
– WWE declared its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, as you can see below:
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 13, 2019 and the payment date will be December 26, 2019.
