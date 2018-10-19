Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reveals Training Room at Make-A-Wish Center, Mustafa Ali Hypes 205 Live Match

October 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a look at the new WWE Training Center at Make-A-Wish Headquarters in Phoenix. You can see the post below:

– Here is video of Mustafa Ali talking up his Falls Count Anywhere match against Hideo Itamiat next week’s 205 Live:

205 Live, Mustafa Ali, Stephanie McMahon

