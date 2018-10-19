WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reveals Training Room at Make-A-Wish Center, Mustafa Ali Hypes 205 Live Match

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a look at the new WWE Training Center at Make-A-Wish Headquarters in Phoenix. You can see the post below:

This morning at the new @MakeAWish HQ in Phoenix, the @WWE Training Center was unveiled! This new room will house the training of MAW employees as they continue to grant wishes for 27,000 children annually diagnosed with critical illnesses. I am so proud of this new space! pic.twitter.com/Xf4g7f4C2t — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018

– Here is video of Mustafa Ali talking up his Falls Count Anywhere match against Hideo Itamiat next week’s 205 Live: