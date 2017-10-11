WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Will Hold TV in Scotland Again, Garcia to Sing National Anthem, Stock Down

– Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE bringing Raw & Smackdown back to Scotland in a new interview. Speaking with spoke with The Scottish Sun about WWE returning to the country for live events next month and promised that they’ll tape TV in the country again.

“The unique thing we have is that we don’t stay in one place, we go to make it easy for our fans,” McMahon said. “TV will absolutely happen again [in Scotland]. It is an extra level experience when it’s live, there’s nothing else like it and we’re just looking forward to coming back…There will be Scottish champs in future if they have what it takes like Drew [McIntyre]. Our recruitment strategy has led us to discovering many Scots talents.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $23.09, down $0.20 (0.86%) from the previous closing price.

– Lilian Garcia will sing the National Anthem this weekend at the NFL game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Garcia posted to Twitter: