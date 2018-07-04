Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Sends 4th of July Message, John Cena vs. Chris Jericho Match From 2002

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Wednesday to deliver a 4th of July message to her followers. You can see the post below, where she quotes President Harry Truman:

– WWE posted the following video in honor of fourth of July, featuring “a young John Cena” vs. Chris Jericho from the July 4th, 2002 episode of Smackdown in Boston:

