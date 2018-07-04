WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Sends 4th of July Message, John Cena vs. Chris Jericho Match From 2002

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Wednesday to deliver a 4th of July message to her followers. You can see the post below, where she quotes President Harry Truman:

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” -Harry S. Truman #4thofJuly #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/W9Q9cCAXYI — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 4, 2018

– WWE posted the following video in honor of fourth of July, featuring “a young John Cena” vs. Chris Jericho from the July 4th, 2002 episode of Smackdown in Boston: