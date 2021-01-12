wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Set for GM Exhibit Zero Panel, Dexter Lumis Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Mia Yim Plays Overcooked 2 on UUDD
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be chatting as part of a panel today at GM Exhibit Zero. You can see her tweet on the panel below.
Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “Today I’m joining @GM’s Alan Wexler, @pellesjoenell and @ehwong55 to chat about navigating change when technology reaches an inflection point. You can check out our panel session at 1pm EST at http://GMExhibitZero.com #GMExhibitZero #CES2021” More details on the panel are available HERE.
Today I’m joining @GM’s Alan Wexler, @pellesjoenell and @ehwong55 to chat about navigating change when technology reaches an inflection point. You can check out our panel session at 1pm EST at https://t.co/oPzMopWTeP #GMExhibitZero #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/fhZzVluhG2
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 12, 2021
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video this week featuring artwork for Dexter Lumis, which you can see here:
– Mia Yim played some Overcooked 2 with Xavier Woods for UpUpDownDown:
