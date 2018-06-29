Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shows Off New WWE Fashion Figures, Full John Cena vs. Batista Extreme Rules Match

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon posted to her Twitter account to share a picture of herself with the new WWE Fashion Figure. You can see the pic below:

– WWE posted the following full match between John Cena and Batista from Extreme Rules 2010:

