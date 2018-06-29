WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shows Off New WWE Fashion Figures, Full John Cena vs. Batista Extreme Rules Match

– Stephanie McMahon posted to her Twitter account to share a picture of herself with the new WWE Fashion Figure. You can see the pic below:

How COOL is this?!? I’m so proud to be included as a @Mattel WWE Superstar fashion figure with these dynamic, strong, smart women! I can’t wait to bring these home to my girls! pic.twitter.com/r1uuLdVf2H — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 29, 2018

– WWE posted the following full match between John Cena and Batista from Extreme Rules 2010: