WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shows Off New WWE Fashion Figures, Full John Cena vs. Batista Extreme Rules Match
June 29, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon posted to her Twitter account to share a picture of herself with the new WWE Fashion Figure. You can see the pic below:
How COOL is this?!? I’m so proud to be included as a @Mattel WWE Superstar fashion figure with these dynamic, strong, smart women! I can’t wait to bring these home to my girls! pic.twitter.com/r1uuLdVf2H
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 29, 2018
– WWE posted the following full match between John Cena and Batista from Extreme Rules 2010: