WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Speaks to Bloomberg on Vince McMahon’s Leadership, Note on Peacock Library, Rhea Ripley in 50 Greatest Women Superstars Countdown

The Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who discussed WWE's business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's new streaming deal with Peacock, and what's next for Vince McMahon's leadership.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing a suplex along with thousands of roaring fans by your side. Well, the pandemic may have quashed that for awhile, but WWE WrestleMania 37 promises to bring some of that excitement back. Jason, Barr, and Lynch caught up with Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, to discuss the business of sports entertainment during a health crisis, the new streaming deal with Peacock, and what’s next for the wrestling organization under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Plus, the NFL signs a $105 Billion television deal with various networks and Amazon takes Thursday night football. The team was joined by co-host of Bloomberg Markets and Bloomberg Surveillance Paul Sweeney to discuss this massive deal.”

– PWInsider that Peacock has added more episodes of WWE 24 to the archive along with the first part of the WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars countdown special.

– Speaking of that countdown special, WWE released a sneak peek for part two of the WWE 50 Greatest Women Superstars, and Rhea Ripley is featured at No. 21. You can view that clip here: