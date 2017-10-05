wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Talks Growing Up Around Andre The Giant, Weekend Schedule of NXT Live Events
– Here is a clip of Stephanie McMahon appearing on ITV’s Lorraine where she talks about the WWE’s Women’s Division, the company traveling to the United Kingdom, and growing up around Andre the Giant….
– Here is the weekend schedule of NXT live events…
* Tonight in Dade City, Florida at Dade City Armory.
* Friday in Coral Gables, Florida at Fieldhouse at Watsco Center.
* Saturday in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center.