WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to Appear at Masters of Marketing Conference, Video on Partnership With BGCA, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is set to take part in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28. She’s going to discuss the future of fan engagement in an evolving landscape. More details are below:
This Friday, @WWE's Chairwoman & Co-CEO @StephMcMahon will participate in the 2022 #ANAMasters of Marketing Conference where she will discuss the future of fan engagement in an ever-evolving landscape! https://t.co/NMI0BCFaYi pic.twitter.com/NcJTrcAJ3q
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 24, 2022
– WWE released a video showcasing the company’s partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:
Visit https://t.co/T6fmG7k3av to learn how @WWE and @BGCA_Clubs are doing whatever it takes to build great futures for all youth.@WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/Djung4Zsb6
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2022
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
