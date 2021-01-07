WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to Speak at CES 2021, Asuka Gets a Gym in Her Hotel Suite, Full Edge vs. Kane Match

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be one of the guest speakers for this year’s CES show. She will be joining the WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, NHL’s Gary Bettman and Angela Ruggiero on Tuesday, January 12 for the Trends Shaping the Future of The Fan Experience.

Stephanie McMahon tweeted on the upcoming panel, “Excited to be speaking at the first all-digital @CES with @WNBA’s @CathyEngelbert, @NHL’s Gary Bettman @CommissionerNHL & @AngelaRuggiero next Tuesday to discuss the future of the fan experience in sports! Register & tune in: http://ces2021.eventcore.com #CES2021”

More details on McMahon’s panel are available HERE.

– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka released a new vlog this week showing the gym she received in her suite at the Venetian / PALAZZO Hotel & Casino in December. That video is available below:

– WWE released the full Edge vs. Kane World Heavyweight Title Last Man Standing Match from the January 7, 2011 episode of SmackDown: