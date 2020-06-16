wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Taking Part in Variety’s Streaming Room, Preview Video for NXT Women’s Tag Title Match, Superstars React to IYH
– WWE executive Stephanie McMahon tweeted out today that she will be speaking for Variety’s Streaming Room today on The Future of Sports & Live Events. More details are available at Variety.com. You can view her announcement below.
Today I’ll be joining @Variety’s Streaming Room to talk about The Future of Sports & Live Events with @RamsNFL, @Kdemoff, @caa_basketball, @lisjoseph, @MDMonTMT & @FoxSports. Register here & tune in at 12pm EST! https://t.co/YEs6MvIVIj pic.twitter.com/u7MOmBzeWP
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 16, 2020
– As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Bayley are defending their WWE women’s tag team titles on tomorrow night’s NXT. They will be defending their titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. You can check out a new preview for that matchup below.
– WWE released a video showcasing reactions by Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Nikki Cross, and more for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. You can check out that video below.
