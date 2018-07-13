Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wants The Next McMahon Generation In WWE, Kacy Catanzaro Reacts to Joining Mae Young Classic

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon was featured in a People Magazine feature and said she’d love the next generation of McMahons to be on WWE TV. You can see the video below, in which McMahon talks about being a mother and a businessperson and Triple H praising her as a mother.

When asked about whether she would want her kids to be involved with the company, she says, “I think it would be phenomenal if we had an additional McMahon-Levesque generation in WWE.”

– Kacy Catanzaro posted the following to Twitter after being announced as a competitor in the 2018 Mae Young Classic:

