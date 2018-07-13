wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wants The Next McMahon Generation In WWE, Kacy Catanzaro Reacts to Joining Mae Young Classic
– Stephanie McMahon was featured in a People Magazine feature and said she’d love the next generation of McMahons to be on WWE TV. You can see the video below, in which McMahon talks about being a mother and a businessperson and Triple H praising her as a mother.
When asked about whether she would want her kids to be involved with the company, she says, “I think it would be phenomenal if we had an additional McMahon-Levesque generation in WWE.”
Mom, executive, performer. We take an exclusive look inside the life of @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon. Watch more on #PeopleFeatures here: https://t.co/N8SmW58FxC pic.twitter.com/yRE6E4Hmi7
— PeopleTV (@peopletv) July 12, 2018
– Kacy Catanzaro posted the following to Twitter after being announced as a competitor in the 2018 Mae Young Classic:
I am beyond honored and excited to be competing in the second-ever Mae Young Classic! 🙈🤗 https://t.co/rlS58Jk5DZ
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) July 13, 2018