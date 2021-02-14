wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wishes Triple H a Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlotte Flair Celebrates With Andrade
February 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wished a happy Valentine’s Day to her husband, WWE executive Triple H. She tweeted, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my Forever Valentine Red heart I Love You @TripleH!” You can check out her tweet and photo below.
Happy Valentine’s Day to my Forever Valentine ❤️ I Love You @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/NT8oNixnTf
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2021
– Charlotte Flair and her fiance Andrade also celebrated Valentine’s Day together, which you can see here:
Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️
@AndradeCienWWE te amo mucho pic.twitter.com/c45dy3qlVV
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On Impact Wrestling & NJPW’s New Deal
- Gabbi Tuft Said She Embraced Being A Male When She Was Tyler Reks
- Kacy Catanzaro Addresses Controversy Over Footage of Her at Social Gathering Without a Mask
- CM Punk Comments on Edge’s Royal Rumble Win, Scrapped Match With Benoit & More in Twitter Q&A