WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wishes Triple H a Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlotte Flair Celebrates With Andrade

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wished a happy Valentine’s Day to her husband, WWE executive Triple H. She tweeted, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my Forever Valentine Red heart I Love You @TripleH!” You can check out her tweet and photo below.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my Forever Valentine ❤️ I Love You @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/NT8oNixnTf — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2021

– Charlotte Flair and her fiance Andrade also celebrated Valentine’s Day together, which you can see here: