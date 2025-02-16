– As noted, Stephanie Vaquer won the WWE NXT North American Women’s Title last night at NXT Vengeance Day. WWE has now released a video showing Vaquer getting her new custom side plates installed for her title belt. You can view that clip below:

– The next episode of WWE Rivals will showcase the rivalry of The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. The new episode airs later tonight on A&E. You can view a new preview clip for the episode below:

Relive the epic rivalry between @steveaustinBSR and @undertaker in the season premiere of WWE Rivals. Tonight at 9:30/8:30c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/gTmbbgIllo — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2025

– In a new sneak peek for WWE LFG, Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels critique a match: