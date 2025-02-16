wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie Vaquer Receives Her Custom Side Plates, New Rivals Preview Clip

February 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephanie Vaquer WWE NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Stephanie Vaquer won the WWE NXT North American Women’s Title last night at NXT Vengeance Day. WWE has now released a video showing Vaquer getting her new custom side plates installed for her title belt. You can view that clip below:

– The next episode of WWE Rivals will showcase the rivalry of The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. The new episode airs later tonight on A&E. You can view a new preview clip for the episode below:

– In a new sneak peek for WWE LFG, Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels critique a match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie Vaquer, WWE, WWE LFG, WWE NXT, WWE Rivals, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading