WWE News: Stephen A. Smith Thinks Josh Allen Would Win an NFL Quarterback Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens Feeds Animals at the Zoo, Jade Cargill & Damian Priest Official Themes
– Sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith shared a video today showing him answering a fan question regarding which NFL quarterback he thinks would win a WWE Royal Rumble featuring all 32 NFL quarterbacks. Smith picked Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. You can check out that clip below:
– WWE shared a video of Kevin Owens feeding animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo:
– WWE released the full entrance themes for Jade Cargill, “A Storm Is Coming,” and Damian Priest, “Rise of the Night”:
