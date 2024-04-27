wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephen A. Smith Thinks Josh Allen Would Win an NFL Quarterback Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens Feeds Animals at the Zoo, Jade Cargill & Damian Priest Official Themes

April 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Logo Image Credit: WWE

– Sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith shared a video today showing him answering a fan question regarding which NFL quarterback he thinks would win a WWE Royal Rumble featuring all 32 NFL quarterbacks. Smith picked Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE shared a video of Kevin Owens feeding animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo:

– WWE released the full entrance themes for Jade Cargill, “A Storm Is Coming,” and Damian Priest, “Rise of the Night”:

