wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin and Ric Flair Do WWE Word Association, Miz On UpUpDownDown

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair Broken Skull Sessions WWE Network

A clip from the latest Broken Skull Sessions has Steve Austin and Ric Flair playing WWE word association. You can check out the video below of Austin giving the names of several WWE stars and alumni including Randy Orton. Triple H, Ricky Steamboat, and more:

– THe Miz was in a recent UpUpDownDown video talking about why he’s the right choice to play Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII remake:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Miz, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading