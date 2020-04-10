wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin and Ric Flair Do WWE Word Association, Miz On UpUpDownDown
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
A clip from the latest Broken Skull Sessions has Steve Austin and Ric Flair playing WWE word association. You can check out the video below of Austin giving the names of several WWE stars and alumni including Randy Orton. Triple H, Ricky Steamboat, and more:
– THe Miz was in a recent UpUpDownDown video talking about why he’s the right choice to play Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII remake:
