WWE News: Steve Austin and Undertaker Reunite At Wrestlemania Rehearsals, Logan Paul Reveals Wrestlemania Outfit, NXT Stand and Deliver Videos

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker Steve Austin Image Credit: WWE

– The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin reunited at the Wrestlemania rehearsals earlier today, and you can see a photo of the two at AT&T Stadium below.

– Logan Paul sent out a photo on Instagram showing off his gear for Wrestlemania.

– Here are highlights from NXT Stand and Deliver earlier today:

