WWE News: Steve Austin and Undertaker Reunite At Wrestlemania Rehearsals, Logan Paul Reveals Wrestlemania Outfit, NXT Stand and Deliver Videos
– The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin reunited at the Wrestlemania rehearsals earlier today, and you can see a photo of the two at AT&T Stadium below.
Just a couple of @WWE Hall of Famers. #WrestleMania@steveaustinBSR @undertaker pic.twitter.com/Ek9d33cN90
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
– Logan Paul sent out a photo on Instagram showing off his gear for Wrestlemania.
– Here are highlights from NXT Stand and Deliver earlier today: