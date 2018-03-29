wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Explains Why His First WWE Title Win Sucked, New Day Signing at Awesome Con
March 29, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of Steve Austin recalling his first WWE Championship win at WrestleMania XIV against Shawn Michaels. You can see the video, titled “‘Stone Cold’ on why his first WWE Title win sucked,” below:
– Headlocked Comics posted to Twitter noting that New Day will be signing at their booth at Awesome Con on Friday:
If you're going to meet The New Day tomorrow at @awesomecon, instead of having them sign an 8×10…why not have em sign this sweet art print instead? pic.twitter.com/lQUfq9rO3o
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) March 29, 2018