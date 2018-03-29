 

WWE News: Steve Austin Explains Why His First WWE Title Win Sucked, New Day Signing at Awesome Con

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin WrestleMania 14 MIke Tyson

– WWE has posted video of Steve Austin recalling his first WWE Championship win at WrestleMania XIV against Shawn Michaels. You can see the video, titled “‘Stone Cold’ on why his first WWE Title win sucked,” below:

– Headlocked Comics posted to Twitter noting that New Day will be signing at their booth at Awesome Con on Friday:

