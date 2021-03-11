wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Gets Funko Pop! at 7-Eleven, Top 10 NXT Moments, Battle of the Brands GM Press Conference

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Funko has revealed a new Funko Pop! Vinyl for WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin that’s exclusive to 7-Eleven. You can check out the new collectible below:

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode, which you can view here:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods had a Battle of the Brands press conference on UpUpDownDown:

