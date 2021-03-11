wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Gets Funko Pop! at 7-Eleven, Top 10 NXT Moments, Battle of the Brands GM Press Conference
March 11, 2021
– Funko has revealed a new Funko Pop! Vinyl for WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin that’s exclusive to 7-Eleven. You can check out the new collectible below:
Coming soon: Pop! @WWE – Stone Cold Steve Austin (@7eleven exclusive.) This iconic WWE superstar is equipped with his 3:16 shirt and two belts! Grab this for your Pop! collection starting this week, check out your local 7-Eleven for availability. #Funko #FunkoPop #WWE pic.twitter.com/M96SXMjFQA
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 11, 2021
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode, which you can view here:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods had a Battle of the Brands press conference on UpUpDownDown:
