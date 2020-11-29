wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Had Fun Working With Mike Tyson, Sonya Deville Shares New Photo, Natalya Shows Close Up Of Billie Kay’s Resume
– In a post on Twitter, Stone Cold Steve Austin posted a photo of himself and Mike Tyson in the WWE back in 1998, noting that he had fun working with him.
He wrote: “It was a blast working with Mike. Bottom line.”
It was a blast working with Mike. Bottom line. https://t.co/JjjxUTmB97
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) November 28, 2020
– Sonya Deville posted a photo of herself feeling ‘bossy’ to social media.
I’m bossy. ☠️🥀 pic.twitter.com/x2hnI0LZkn
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) November 28, 2020
– Natalya posted a message to Twitter herself, noting that Billie Kay left her a copy of her resume.
Also…. @BillieKayWWE left this in the locker room on top of my bags 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oxbedC4Xr2
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 28, 2020
