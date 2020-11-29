wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Had Fun Working With Mike Tyson, Sonya Deville Shares New Photo, Natalya Shows Close Up Of Billie Kay’s Resume

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin WrestleMania 14 MIke Tyson

– In a post on Twitter, Stone Cold Steve Austin posted a photo of himself and Mike Tyson in the WWE back in 1998, noting that he had fun working with him.

He wrote: “It was a blast working with Mike. Bottom line.

– Sonya Deville posted a photo of herself feeling ‘bossy’ to social media.

– Natalya posted a message to Twitter herself, noting that Billie Kay left her a copy of her resume.

