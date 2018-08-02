WWE News: Steve Austin Hidden Gem On WWE Network, Clips of Ronda Rousey Interviews, New Shirts Available

– Today’s “Hidden Gem” on the WWE Network will be a clip from OVW Christmas Chaos on January 31, 2001, featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin.

OVW – 01/31/2001: “Raising Hell in OVW Stone Cold Steve Austin takes a rare trip to Ohio Valley Wrestling to leave a stunning impression on both fans and competitors.”

This is the second clip form the show, as the other featured Kane vs. Batista with a run-in form Austin. Jim Cornette recently discussed the appearance on his podcast.

– Ronda Rousey is still making the interview rounds to promote Mile 22, appearing on ABC News and Live With Kelly and Ryan:

– WWE Shop has added new Neon collection T-shirts for Roddy Piper, Honky-Tonk Man and Undertaker.