WWE News: Steve Austin Is Hyped For Raw Reunion, Extreme Rules Attendance Not Announced

– Steve Austin is looking forward to his return at the Raw Reunion show in just over a week. After WWE announced the Raw Reunion show for July 22nd, Stone Cold posted to Twitter:

AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE IN TAMPA, FL NEXT MONDAY FOR @WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW. I HAVE MADE SURE THIS IS NOT A DRY COUNTY.

AND THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE I SAID SO..#BYOB pic.twitter.com/zUhuJBJXYY — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 15, 2019

– WWE once again did not announce the attendance for Extreme Rules, marking seven of nine 2019 PPVs that they have not done so. Michael Cole noted that the Wells Fargo Center was “packed,” but they did not reveal a number. Only Royal Rumble and WrestleMania have had attendance figures announced.