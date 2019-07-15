wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Is Hyped For Raw Reunion, Extreme Rules Attendance Not Announced

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Steve Austin is looking forward to his return at the Raw Reunion show in just over a week. After WWE announced the Raw Reunion show for July 22nd, Stone Cold posted to Twitter:

– WWE once again did not announce the attendance for Extreme Rules, marking seven of nine 2019 PPVs that they have not done so. Michael Cole noted that the Wells Fargo Center was “packed,” but they did not reveal a number. Only Royal Rumble and WrestleMania have had attendance figures announced.

