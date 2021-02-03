wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Joins The Bump, Impact Wrestling Highlights
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE’s digital series The Bump is now online, featuring Steve Austin, Carlito, Bianca Belair, Torrie Wilson and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On WWE’s Plans For Bad Bunny At WrestleMania 37 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With Royal Rumble, Who Produced Each Match
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’