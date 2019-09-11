wrestling / News
WWE News: More Straight Up Steve Austin Clips, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Unlock Batista in Gears 5, Superstars Name Team for WWE Universe
September 11, 2019
– A new preview and a new behind-the-scenes clip are out for Straight Up Steve Austin. You can check those out below.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Tyler Breeze unlock Batista in Gears 5. You can check out that video below.
– Also for UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, and Tyler Breeze name their team for WWE Universe. That video is below.
