WWE News: More Straight Up Steve Austin Clips, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Unlock Batista in Gears 5, Superstars Name Team for WWE Universe

– A new preview and a new behind-the-scenes clip are out for Straight Up Steve Austin. You can check those out below.





– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Tyler Breeze unlock Batista in Gears 5. You can check out that video below.

– Also for UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, and Tyler Breeze name their team for WWE Universe. That video is below.