WWE News: Steve Austin Promotes #EnterTheRing Challenge, Playlist of Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Appearances, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

February 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin promoted WWE and A&E’s #EnterTheRing challenge. Fans can post a video on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag. WWE Superstar Sunday returns to A&E on February 19. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE Playlist showcased Rob Gronkowski’s various WWE appearances:

